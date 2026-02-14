Mild and Dry for Valentine’s Day Weekend

We’re expecting a dry and mild Valentine’s Day weekend after some brief rounds of light rain on the plains and light snow in the mountains Friday.

High pressure is building into Colorado, which will bring mostly clear skies with occasional high-level clouds.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will run above seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Denver metro area and eastern plains.

The weather should cooperate with Valentine’s Day plans Saturday evening, whether that includes outdoor dining, a stroll downtown or a mountain getaway.

Sunday is expected to stay quiet with a mix of sun passing clouds.

Afternoon highs will be well average normal with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

The warming trend continues early next week.

Monday temperatures could get near 70 degrees.

