Increased threat of damaging winds, severe storms in Denver, Eastern Plains Tues

DENVER – Damaging winds are possible along the Front Range including Denver and eastern Colorado plains communities where the potential for severe storms Tuesday afternoon has increased.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder upgraded Denver to a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon with northeast Colorado communities now under an enhanced risk of high wind gusts.

“We do have a heightened risk of seeing a few strong to even severe-warned thunderstorms across the eastern plains this afternoon,” said Denver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle. “Winds will also be very gusty with this fast-moving cold front.”

As of Tuesday morning, no severe weather watches have been issued for northern Colorado but the NWS said wind gusts between 40 to 60 mph “will be common.”

NWS Boulder

The best chance of thunderstorms in the Denver metro area will be between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ,with a few lingering showers possible, according to Denver7 futurecast.

“Right around 3:30 p.m. in Denver, we’ll see a good chance for some wet weather rolling through but It won’t last long,” added LaSalle. “Around 6 o’clock those storms could pick up steam over the eastern plains with Julesburg, Sterling and Akron all under the enhanced risk of severe storms.”

Higher wind gusts – between 70 and 80 mph – are possible mainly east of I-25 with storms that form across Colorado’s northeast plains. Counties that could see the highest wind gusts include Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Yuma and Cheyenne.

The NWS added fire danger will be a threat “with strong southwesterly winds and warm temperatures on the plains this afternoon and gusts fronts along and ahead of storms.

Denver7

The main weather threat for Denver and Colorado’s plains will be high winds as the threat of tornadoes, hail and flooding is low.

"Later on tonight and through tomorrow morning, the storm activity moves east leaving behind sunshine and calmer weather for tomorrow with dry conditions expected through the rest of the week,” said LaSalle.

Looking ahead to the weekend, cooler and soggy weather returns on Saturday with the high temperature only reaching around 70 degrees in Denver.

Fall-like weather sticks around for Sunday - the first day of Autumn – with the high temp around 72 degrees.

Denver7

