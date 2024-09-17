DENVER- Tuesday will likely be the wettest day of the work week! A weak cold front will move across Colorado Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the metro area by early afternoon.

The winds may be of concern for wildfire danger from the foothills to the eastern plains through as gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range and potentially even stronger over the northeastern plains. In addition, a few cells could produce some larger hail over the northeastern plains stretching into Nebraska.

Temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees Tuesday from Denver to the Eastern Plains. The mountains and western valleys will be much cooler as the cold front will move through those areas by midday on Tuesday. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s in the mountains and 70s in the Grand Junction area.

Conditions will be dry on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s for lower elevations and 60s to low-70s in the mountains where the Aspen trees are really turning!

Another cold front will approach the state starting Friday, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms over western Colorado. Highs will still be in the low-80s in Denver Friday afternoon, but cooler weather will arrive over the weekend.

Showers will be likely Saturday with highs in the 70s for lower elevations and 50s in the mountains. Skies will clear on Sunday, but temperatures will stay on the cool side. Autumn will begin on Sunday at 6:43 a.m.

Severe storms possible across Colorado Tuesday

