From calm to cold: Bracing for drop in temperatures and light snow Friday

DENVER — Wednesday will feel a bit cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

While it’s not as warm as it’s been, conditions remain quiet and mostly sunny.

A noticeable change in our weather pattern brings cooler temperatures before a much colder and wintry setup arrives on Friday and Saturday.

A weak cold front will allow cooler air to gradually filter into the region on Thursday.

Highs will dip into the 30s, setting the stage for a much bigger change later Thursday night.

The weather changes arrive late Thursday night through Saturday as a stronger blast of arctic air pushes into eastern Colorado.

Temperatures will tumble, with Friday afternoon highs in the low 20s and teens.

There is a chance of wind chills dropping below -15 degrees in some areas east of Interstate 25.

Light snow is also in the forecast, mainly from Friday into Friday night and possibly lingering into early Saturday.

Snow amounts generally look light, with under two inches expected.

Even small amounts, combined with bitter cold, can create slick roads and hazardous travel conditions.

There is some uncertainty about how long the cold patterns stick around.

However, some weather patterns suggest warmer temperatures return by Monday.

