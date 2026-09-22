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First Day of Fall: Sun, spotty evening storms for Denver metro

Tuesday is the first day of fall! Expect a slightly warmer day for the Denver metro, with highs reaching the low-80s and chance for isolated showers and storms this evening.
First Day of Fall: Sun, spotty evening storms for Denver metro
Fall colors are already near peak in some mountain areas.
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DENVER — Tuesday is the first day of fall! The autumnal equinox arrives just after 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Expect a slightly warmer day for the Denver metro, with highs reaching the low-80s.

Mostly sunny skies to start will give way to isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Fall colors are already near peak in some mountain areas.
Fall colors are already near peak in some mountain areas.

We'll get more clouds moving in Wednesday, with better chances for rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southwestern Colorado from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, though the risk could grow depending on how much rain moves in.

Thursday will be cooler with a soggy start, before a warming trend heading into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will likely climb back into the mid-80s.

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