First Day of Fall: Sun, spotty evening storms for Denver metro

DENVER — Tuesday is the first day of fall! The autumnal equinox arrives just after 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Expect a slightly warmer day for the Denver metro, with highs reaching the low-80s.

Mostly sunny skies to start will give way to isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Denver7 Fall colors are already near peak in some mountain areas.

We'll get more clouds moving in Wednesday, with better chances for rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southwestern Colorado from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, though the risk could grow depending on how much rain moves in.

Thursday will be cooler with a soggy start, before a warming trend heading into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will likely climb back into the mid-80s.

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