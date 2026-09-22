Major crash blocking most of eastbound I-70 at I-225

A major crash happened Tuesday morning that has eastbound I-70 backed up for miles. The crash occurred around 6:15am on eastbound I-70 at the I-225 interchange. Only one lane of eastbound I-70 was open and only 1 lane of northbound I-225 to eastbound I-70 was open causing major backups there too.

RELATED: Live traffic map | More traffic news | Contact Jayson Luber

Denver7's Jayson Luber is tracking the newest updates below.

The latest on this incident:

7:10am | No movement with the vehicles involved. Backup reached Quebec Street, 4 1/2 miles away from the crash scene. It is about a 60 minute dealy.

