Denver weather: Fire danger remains high across all of northeastern Colorado

DENVER — Fire danger is high again today as we're in for another warm, gusty and dry afternoon. We're seeing wind gusts near 50 miles-per-hour in the northern Front Range mountains and it will get gustier across the plains by mid-morning.

A red flag warning goes into effect at 8 a.m. as temperatures climb and relative humidity values will drop into the 7 to 15% range. Even where winds are lighter at times, the overall setup supports dangerous fire behavior, so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Saturday stays warm and dry, although a backdoor cold front sliding in from the northeast during the afternoon and evening will trim temperatures slightly, especially near the Nebraska and Wyoming borders. Highs will still be mild, but not quite as warm as Friday. Winds are expected to be lighter overall, though gusts up to 30 mph remain possible near the Wyoming border and in the foothills. Fire weather concerns will continue given the very low humidity.

Denver7

By Sunday, cooler air settles in behind the front, with highs returning to the 50s and lower 60s across northeast Colorado. We'll see more cloud cover across the state, with higher humidities. The best chance for precipitation will be across the northern mountains, where light snow is possible. At this time, only minor accumulations of a few inches are expected, and impacts should be limited. There will be a chance of spotty showers across the plains late Sunday into Monday.

Looking ahead to early next week, a broader pattern change appears increasingly likely. Temperatures will dip into the 50s on Monday, with the chance for a few showers. So it will be a bit more seasonal for the first few days of the month.

