DENVER — We are starting to see some much-needed snow in the mountains and it will get even heavier throughout the day.

Waking up in the Denver metro area? We'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures between the 20s to low 30s for the morning drive.

While snow picks up in the mountains, temperatures will soar to near 60 degrees across the plains.

The snow will spread from south to north, with the heaviest snow arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Heads up if you're traveling into the mountains! A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Park and Elkhead Mountains along with Rabbit Ears Pass from 5 a.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. Those areas could see 10 to 20 inches of snow, with possibly more on the higher peaks.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Front Range mountains and central mountains along Interstate 70 from 5 a.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. So far, it looks like those spots could pick up about 4 to 10 inches of new snow.

Slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and a chance of light rain showers return to the Denver metro area Thursday and possibly into Friday.

As that storm moves out, the warm and dry weather pattern returns for President's Day weekend. Look for upper 50s Saturday, low 60s Sunday and mid 60s Monday under partly sunny skies.

Finally some fresh powder for the Colorado high country

