Denver weather: Several inches of snow to impact Thursday, Friday commute

DENVER – Prepare for a possible slick Friday morning commute in the Denver metro area as periods of heavy snow could bring several inches of accumulation starting Thursday.

“It’s going to be pretty short-lived, but it will be affecting our commute tonight and tomorrow. This is the timeframe we really need to watch,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “We’re expecting 3 to 7 inches of snow into the overnight hours with sunshine Friday afternoon as we clear it out really quickly.”

If you’re over the February snow and cold, just wait until the weekend where temps will soar to well above average warming to 50 degrees on Saturday and 60 degrees on Sunday in Denver.

“We’ll have that snow starting to show up as we get past the 3 to 4 o’clock hour this afternoon and lasting into the evening,” added Donaldson.

Denver7

Denver metro communities will go under a winter weather advisory starting at 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning where heavy snow is possible.

The Palmer Divide, Southern and Front Range Foothills and the Boulder area are included in the weather alert, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Castle Rock, which is included in the winter weather advisory, could see up to 5 inches of snow.

Overall, northern Denver metro communities and the plains could see between 2 and 5 inches of snow with southern areas seeing between 4 and 6 inches. To the west of Denver, expect between 5 and 7 inches.

Colorado, Denver metro potential snow totals from the NWS:



Downtown Denver: 5”

Denver International Airport: 3”

Boulder: 5”

Georgetown: 7”

Central City: 5”

Walden: 2”

Lakewood: 6”

Fort Collins: Less than 1”

Limon: 1”

Sterling: Less than 1”

Fort Morgan: Less than 1”

Fairplay: 1”

Breckenridge: 4”

Vail Pass: 5”

Greeley: Less than 1”

Colorado Springs: 2”

You can click this link to view more high and low-end possible snow totals from the NWS.

Denver7

Along with the quick blast of snow, Friday’s afternoon high temp in Denver will be around 42 degrees as the overall warming trend begins. Well-above average temperatures will stick around into early next week.

Denver7 is tracking the 2024-25 snow season in Colorado. Check the latest data below and see how this year compares to previous seasons. You can view the infographic in fullscreen mode here.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.