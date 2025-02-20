It's another cold start to the day, especially out east where we're seeing wind chills near -30 degrees once again Thursday morning.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for far eastern Colorado as wind chill values continue to dip to near -30 degrees. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Akron, Limon and southern Lincoln County for wind chill values as low as -25 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday morning as the next storm approaches the state. The snow will start in the high country in the morning and make it to the foothills and Denver metro area, just in time for the Thursday evening drive. It looks like 2 to 4 inches in the heart of the city with 3 to 7 inches in the southern and western suburbs.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday night and remains in place until 8 a.m. on Friday. Be prepared for a slick and slow Friday morning commute.

The storm will move out Friday late morning and temperatures will slowly start to rise! We'll see plenty of melting into the weekend. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s on Friday, low 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday!

So far, it looks like the mild, above-average February weather conditions will stick around early next week.

More snow for the Denver metro area Thursday night

