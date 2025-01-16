Denver weather: Potentially dangerous cold temps will settle in for several days

DENVER – The coldest temperatures in about a year are taking aim at Colorado as a major blast of Arctic air will plunge Denver’s temperatures below freezing, remaining there for several days with overnight lows dropping well below zero.

Along with the frigid temperatures, Denver could see snow totals between 4 and 6 inches this weekend with weather forecasters warning of the potential of a flash freeze on Colorado roadways potentially for the Friday evening commute.

“As we head later into Friday, temperatures drop as snow develops across the region as bitter cold settles in across Colorado. It’ll snow off and on with temps well below zero,” saidDenver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle.

While the Front Range will see the potential for decent snow totals, the main headline from this storm system will be the prolonged period of very cold temperatures.

NWS Boulder

The Arctic cold front is expected to push through Colorado later in the afternoon Friday but weather forecasters said to expect a couple of surges of bitter cold air through next Tuesday.

This major abrupt change in Colorado’s temperatures comes as the state will see high temps soar on Thursday reaching nearly 60 degrees in Denver.

“If you still have the Christmas lights on the house it might be a good idea to take them down because this weekend and much into next week, it is going to be frigid around here from the mountains, up into the foothills and the metro. Everyone is getting in on this arctic blast,” added Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant.”



In the video player below, watch Denver7's Landon Haaf and meteorologist Grant walk through the day-by-day plunge in temperatures in this Facebook live presentation.



Denver7's Danielle Grant talks this weekend's arctic blast

The first blast of arctic air will arrive Friday afternoon into the evening hours bringing the first round of snow chances to Denver.

“It looks like at around 6 to 7 o’clock on Friday night, the snow will begin and then continue throughout much of the day on Saturday,” said Grant. “The heaviest snowfall will be until around 10 or 11 a.m. on Saturday.”

While light snow and flurries are possible later on Saturday, Grant said to expect a brief break as the bitter cold sticks around with another chance of snow arriving in Denver on Sunday with yet another blast of arctic air.

“That one will pack a deeper punch, so to speak. It’ll really reinforce the cold air that is already laying across the Front Range.” said Grant.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, no winter weather alerts have been issued, but it is likely they will be posted over the next couple of day.

Denver7

COLORADO, DENVER METRO COLD WEATHER TEMPS EXPECTED

Denver will last see temperatures above freezing on Friday afternoon where the high temperature of 44 degrees is expected to hit at around noon before gradually dropping through the evening hours.

Denver is not expected to see temps warm back above the freezing mark until at least Tuesday afternoon at the earliest, where a high of 33 degrees is forecast.

Overnight lows in Denver will drop to at least -2 degrees early Sunday morning. The morning low temperature in Denver on Monday is forecast to be around -5 degrees and even colder on Tuesday morning at around -6 degrees.

Those are the actual temperature forecast before factoring in any potential wind chill.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said wind chill values along the eastern plains and in portions of the urban corridor could reach as low as -30°.

As the storm system is several days out from Colorado, the NWS said the high temperature on Monday could also struggle to warm above 0 degrees.

NWS Boulder

POTENTIAL WIND CHILLS IN DENVER, ACROSS COLORADO

To view the below wind chill infographic in fullscreen mode, click this link.

All areas, including metro communities, the I-25 corridor, Palmer Divide and northeastern plains should be prepared for the possibility of flash freezing Friday evening starting at around 5 p.m., according to the NWS.

“If the front is a little early, the evening commute could be impacted along the I-25 urban corridor,” wrote NWS forecasters. “It’s also worth noting that there is the potential for a flash freeze if the accumulating snow melts and subsequently freezes with the arrival of significantly colder temperatures. After the initial heavier snow bands, light to occasional moderate snow is expected to continue through the night.”

Denver7 meteorologist Grant said limited sunshine over the course of the arctic outbreak could slow melting of snow as temps remain well below the freezing mark. Stay with Denver7 as the arctic blast approaches as we will post an updated forecast wind chill story on Thursday.

Denver7

