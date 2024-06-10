Denver weather: Marginal risk of severe storms, hail and high winds on Monday

DENVER — A few strong thunderstorms could roll into the Denver metro area Monday afternoon and evening as the Front Range to Colorado’s northeastern plains are under a marginal risk for severe weather.

“Larger hail, potentially some damaging winds and some slower cells could produce some pockets of heavier rain this afternoon,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “We’ll start to see a few storms develop by midday, some of those storms continuing through early evening over the northeastern plains.”

With any severe thunderstorm that develops, hail up to 1.25” in diameter and wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

“The storms will be most numerous over the Front Range mountains, foothills, and South Park, with scattered storms in the I-25 corridor,” added the NWS in its morning briefing.

As of Monday morning, no severe weather watches have been issued, but a flood advisory remained in effect in Grand County for the Colorado River above Grand Lake.

"Warm temperatures will continue the snow melt in the Upper Colorado River Basin into early next week. Additional rainfall will enhance the runoff," said the NWS.

NWS Boulder Colorado's Front Range is under a marginal risk for severe storms on Monday afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures in Denver and the plains on Monday will reach the low 80s and the 70s for the foothills. Monday’s high temperatures will warm into the 60s in Colorado’s high country.

Hidalgo said Denver should see fewer storms on Tuesday with the severe weather threat shifting to southern Colorado.

Denver’s weather will again return to hot and dry conditions by midweek with Thursday’s high temperature expected to warm to close to 100 degrees, which would be the hottest day of the year so far.

Weather News June in Denver marks the peak of severe weather season Robert Garrison

On Sunday, hail pummeled portions of eastern Colorado, including in the town of Bennet which in some spots, piled up to around 4 feet deep.

Bill Coyle, who operates Mile High Farms said Sunday’s storm was the worst he’s seen as hail came down for around an hour.

“First off, you always worry about the livestock and their welfare, and then next comes the crops, and then the property damage after that," Coyle explained. “You're concerned about all of it.”

Denver7 Thursday could bring the hottest day of the year so far in Denver.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.