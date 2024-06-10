Watch Now
Another round of severe weather for Colorado's Front Range and plains Monday

Hot and dry weather in Denver by midweek
It'll be a warm and stormy Monday afternoon, with another round of severe weather possible along the Front Range and eastern plains. High temperatures will be in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 10, 2024

DENVER — It's a mild start to the day, but more storms and showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening.

High temperature will be in the low to mid-80s near Denver, with more 60s and 70s in the mountains.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms along the Front Range and along the I-25 corridor. Pockets of heavy rain, up to 1 inch diameter hail and very gusty winds are a possibility through the late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will slowly rebound this week. Hot and dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs soaring back to the 90s.

Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs near 100 degrees!

