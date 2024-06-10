DENVER — It's a mild start to the day, but more storms and showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening.

High temperature will be in the low to mid-80s near Denver, with more 60s and 70s in the mountains.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms along the Front Range and along the I-25 corridor. Pockets of heavy rain, up to 1 inch diameter hail and very gusty winds are a possibility through the late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will slowly rebound this week. Hot and dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs soaring back to the 90s.

Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs near 100 degrees!

Another round of severe weather for Colorado's Front Range and plains Monday

