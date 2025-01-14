Denver weather: Bitter cold blast could drop temps below zero this weekend

DENVER – Denver’s 10-day weather forecast shows temperatures take a rollercoaster ride from seasonal norms to highs in the mid-50s before diving into possible single-digit territory with lows below zero by the weekend.

“I want you to soak in all of this sunshine and enjoy the 54 degrees on Thursday,” said Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant. “Looking ahead to Friday, it won’t be bad and will be our transition day as we await this arctic blast.”

Along with the bitter cold temperatures, a decent chance of snow arrives in Denver by Saturday.

“That arctic front will push through Friday night into Saturday and we are already calling for a Denver7 Weather Action Day on Saturday and Sunday where we could see several inches of snowfall stacking up in Denver on Saturday,” added Grant. “Overnight lows will head into subzero territory and for an extended period of time it will be bitterly cold.”

As of Monday afternoon, Denver7’s weather team is calling for a high of 19 degrees on Saturday in Denver with snow. The low will drop to -2° before only warming to around 12 degrees on Sunday.

The overnight low temperature into Monday morning could fall to -2 degrees.

As the arctic blast is several days away, keep checking back in with the Denver7 weather team for temperature forecast updates.

National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters in Boulder said there is an “increasing likelihood” of high temperatures only in the single digits this weekend.

The NWS said there was a 60% chance of Denver seeing low temps below zero on Monday morning.

This weekend’s brutal cold snap might bring back memories of this time last January when dangerously cold wind chills hammered Colorado – in some cases dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Curious about how the snow season is shaping up in Denver so far? Here's the latest data. You can view in fullscreen mode here.

