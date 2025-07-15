Denver weather: Big change to drop temps, bring widespread rain, severe storms on Wed

DENVER – After warming into the 90s once again in Denver on Tuesday, the 21st time we’ve reached at least 90 degrees this year, it’ll feel quite a bit cooler on Wednesday as temps drop by around 15 degrees and a better shot at rain returns to the metro.

“Overnight, we’ll be tracking a cold front and that’s going to bring down our temperatures quite a bit tomorrow,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “We’ll start off in Denver Wednesday with temps in the low 60s and more cloud cover and we could see a few sprinkles early in the morning.”

By the afternoon hours in Denver on Wednesday, you should expect more scattered showers and storms.

“A better chance of seeing wet weather in Denver and that risk of severe weather does move closer to I-25 and into the Foothills on Wednesday afternoon and evening,” added Hidalgo. “Expect stronger storms, pockets of heavy rain and temperatures that will quickly drop down into the 60s and 70s by the commute Wednesday night.”

As National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder forecasters put it in their morning briefing: “Intriguing forecast pattern for the next couple of days.”

“A cold front/shortwave combo is expected to bring widespread precipitation and brief cooldown on Wednesday and Thursday. Some localized heavy rainfall will be possible,” wrote NWS forecasters.

Denver7 meteorologists issued a Denver7 Weather Action Day for Wednesday, so keep the umbrella with you as well as our mobile app for the latest alerts.

As of Tuesday morning, the NWS had not issued any weather watches, but we will update this story if those are posted.

The Denver7 digital team will publish a weather blog on Wednesday to track the latest weather alerts and storm reports.

As for Tuesday, conditions should remain mostly dry in the Denver metro area, but a stray storm is not out of the question. There is a slightly better chance at a few strong-to-severe storms over far northeastern Colorado, said Hidalgo.

NWS Boulder What to expect in Colorado on Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s afternoon high into the 90s, both Wednesday and Thursday will bring more clouds and cooler temps. Denver will reach 82 degrees on Wednesday before the front drops temps.

It’ll warm to around 86 degrees on Thursday with more scattered storms before the 90s return by Friday and into the weekend.

