Another hot and mainly dry day across the Denver metro area

DENVER - It's a gorgeous and mild start to our Tuesday. We'll see lots of sunshine early on, with a nice breeze out of the southwest. We'll see temperatures quickly climb into the low 90s by noon, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s by 3 p.m.

If you’re spending time outside, just be sure to take breaks, drink plenty of water, and find some shade when you can. There will be a slight chance of isolated storms but it does look to be drier and calmer than yesterday. Even if it doesn’t rain in your area, storms could send out strong gusty winds -those sudden blasts that kick up dust and knock over lawn chairs. There is a better chance of severe storms over the far northeastern corner of the state and that extends east into Nebraska and Kansas.

We'll see a nice break from this heat over the next couple of days, with a cold front rolling through the region tonight. This front will bring a nice 10 to 15 degree cool down, with highs in the low upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday afternoon. We'll also see an increase in our chances for more widespread rain. Storms could be more active across both the mountains and plains, so plan on a higher chance of getting wet that day. And a few storms could turn severe along I-25 and along the E. Plains.

By Friday, the heat will start to creep back in, with temperatures climbing back into the 90s and the usual pattern of afternoon storms returning. It won’t be a total washout over the weekend but storm chances will continue each day. Keep your umbrella or rain jacket nearby just in case something drifts over your area in the afternoon or evening!

