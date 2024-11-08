Heavy snow will develop by mid-morning across the Denver metro area bringing more than a foot of accumulation

It's been round after round after round of snow this week. And guess what? We're in for one more round before this storm finally moves out.

Snow showers will redevelop again Friday morning. Friday's round of snow will be quite a bit heavier and will likely bring a better chance of heavy snow to the Eastern Plains.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains and continues through early Saturday. Denver could be in for an additional 6 to 12 inches of snow with the southeastern suburbs tacking on another 8 to 15 inches. Areas near Limon, Hugo and Agate along Interstate 70 could see 12 to 18 inches of additional snowfall.

The snow will pick up in intensity Friday afternoon. We could see snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour and that will lead to a nasty afternoon commute! Stay home later Friday if you can.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through Saturday. We'll see high temperatures in the 30s Friday, with low-40s on Saturday. Skies will start to clear out on Saturday afternoon and we'll see lots of melting starting Sunday!

