Denver snow timeline: When it moves out, what to expect on Colorado roads

DENVER — The entire Denver metro remains under a winter weather advisory as snow is expected to pick up just in time for the morning commute.

While not the worst storm we’ve seen, the metro is still expected to see between 3 and 6 inches with slick conditions on some roadways, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said he’s seeing more snow-covered roads in the Castle Rock area and wet/slushy conditions on the east side of the metro early Tuesday morning.

No matter where your commute takes you Tuesday morning, Luber said to pay particular attention on bridges and overpasses. “It’s going to be a dicey drive,” said Luber.

Several school districts announced weather impacts including the Douglas County School District, which said classes and buses will start 90-minutes late.

The Cherry Creek School District also announced a delayed start, among other schools.

“We are looking at the heaviest snow falling early this morning. It’ll taper off north to south this afternoon and then it will get bitter cold tonight,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “We’ll drop down into the single digits with wind chills well below zero.”

The winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Denver metro area, Palmer Divide and portions of the foothills until noon Tuesday where localized snow accumulation of up to 7 inches is possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

A winter weather advisory for Weld and Larimer Counties, including the Fort Collins area, is set to expire at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“Snow totals are still expected to be between 3 and 6 inches in the Denver area,” said Hidalgo. “In some cases, we’ve already seen around 2 to 4 inches, so we’ll add to those totals through the morning.”

As for when the snow pushes out of the area, Hidalgo said communities just north of Denver should first see snow taper off by the early afternoon hours before slowing down in the metro.

“We’ll have just a few flurries this afternoon in Denver and then overnight, skies really clear out,” added Hidalgo.

Denver will see a brief break in the snow before another chance returns late Wednesday.

“Wednesday night into early Thursday morning we get another round of snow coming through. Our next tricky commute is likely going to be early Thursday where we could pick up another couple of inches of snow,” said Hidalgo.

