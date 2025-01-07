Colorado weather blog: Latest road conditions, delays in Denver metro

DENVER — Snow is expected to pick up around the morning rush hour after continuing to fall overnight as the entire Denver metro remains under a winter weather advisory until noon. Between 2 and 6 inches of snow is possible making for potentially slippery conditions on some metro roadways.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest storm updates, closures, and sharing news from local agencies. Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Tuesday, January 7

4:15 a.m. | Latest closures, delays |You can bookmark this link for updates.

Arapahoe Community College | Remote

Castle Rock Senior Center | Closed

Community College of Aurora | Remote

Community College of Aurora - Lowry | Remote

Elbert School District 200 | Delayed 2 hours

Front Range Community College | All opening at 10:00 a.m.

Holy Family High School | Delayed 2 hours

Int'l Learning Cultural Resource Center | Closed

Regis University | Delayed 2 hours

University of Denver| Opening at 10:00 a.m.



4:10 a.m. | Road condition | Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber is monitoring Denver metro road conditions before you head out the door.

"I'm seeing more snow in Castle Rock than some other places right now. Snow cover here on I-25 at Wilcox."

3:45 a.m. | Forecast update | Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says snow will continue to fall through the morning commute before tapering off by the afternoon hours. While the metro will likely see between 3 and 6 inches of total accumulations, portions of the foothills and Palmer Divide could see heavier amounts.

Bundle up, as high temps will only reach the 20s today.

