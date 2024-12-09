Denver snow through Tues: Trace to 2 inches, heavier amounts south of metro area

DENVER – Snow totals in the Denver area are expected to only stack up less than 2 inches in spots as a quick blast of winter could bring higher amounts south and west of the metro where a winter weather advisory is in effect through Monday evening.

Castle Rock is included in the winter weather advisory where between 2 and 7 inches of snow is possible along the Palmer Divide.

“It’s not going to be a monster storm when it comes to snow totals, likely around a trace to two inches near Denver with heavier snow expected in the mountains – upwards of around six inches above about 10,000 feet,” said Lisa Hidalgo, Denver7 morning meteorologist. “Not heavy for the metro area by any means or for the mountains west of Denver but it will be enough to make the roads a little slick.”

Other communities under the winter weather advisory include Georgetown, Elbert, Kiowa, Bailey, Fairplay, Evergreen, Lake George, Larkspur, Idaho Springs and Hartsel, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder where “hazardous conditions will impact the Monday afternoon and evening commute."

The majority of the Denver metro area should expect to see less than an inch of accumulation, according to the NWS.

Potential Colorado and Denver metro snow totals through Tuesday:

Alamosa: 2”

Aurora: .7”

Boulder: Less than 1”

Castle Rock: 1.3”

Colorado Springs: Less than 1”

Copper Mountain: 3.0”

Denver: .7”

Deckers: 3.1”

Evergreen: 2.0”

Fairplay: .5”

Fort Collins: 0”

Frisco: 1.6”

Grand Lake: 1.5”

Kenosha Pass: .5”

Lakewood: Less than 1”

Loveland Ski Area: 3.0”

Rabbit Ears Pass: 2.2”

Parker: 1.5”

Trinidad: 4”

Winter Park: 1.7”

Periods of light snow and flurries area expected to fall Monday afternoon into the evening hours with most of the travel impacts expected on the Palmer Divide and areas south.

Along with the snow, the storm system will continue to drop afternoon high temperatures by around 20 degrees from the above average warmer temps seen over the course of December in the Denver area.

Temperatures rebound by Wednesday where Denver's afternoon high should reach the low 50s and peaking at 56 degrees by Thursday. Expect high temps in the 50s in Denver through the weekend.

