Snow moving into Colorado tonight

DENVER — After a mild and dry weekend statewide, a winter storm will move into Colorado overnight.

Some snow will develop in the mountains tonight, with slick roads expected in the high country on Monday. We'll see dry conditions in Denver for the Monday morning commute, with a chance of light snow later in the day.

So far, 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible across the Front Range mountains, with a trace to 3 inches possible in metro Denver. Those heavier totals would be south along the Palmer Divide. Watch for slick areas for the Monday afternoon commute.

This incoming storm will cool off temperatures dramatically. We've had above-average days every day so far this December, and this storm will drop the metro into below-average territory.

We'll see highs in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. The roads could still be slick early Tuesday, but skies will rapidly clear. We'll see more sunshine and highs back to near 50 degrees by Wednesday!

