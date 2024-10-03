Denver sets new record high temperature on Wednesday

DENVER – After record-setting September warmth in Denver, the heat continues into October and the start of fall as the Mile High City set a new record high temp on Wednesday.

At around 2:10 p.m., the metro's official reporting station at Denver International Airport recorded 89.6 degrees, which broke the previous October 2 record high temperature of 88 degrees set back in 2005.

While a potential 90 degrees on Wednesday would be the latest that temp has been recorded in Denver, data from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder shows record high temps throughout the month of October routinely have reached the upper 80s.

So, what can you typically expect in Colorado’s weather during the month of October? Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant said the metro typically sees its first big snow.

“We can still see some thunderstorms. If we do see those, they are primarily in Denver and then across the eastern plains which typically also users in that first heavy major snowfall of the season when everyone is still in fall mode,” said Grant.

As far as October temperature averages in Denver, when you average the daytime high and overnight low, the temp comes out to about 51 degrees and the city typically picks up just shy of 4 inches of snow during the month.

As for the current 30-day outlook, Grant said warmer-than-average temperatures are expected across Colorado.

Colorado’s long-range weather outlook also calls for drier-than-average conditions.

October weather in Colorado with Danielle Grant

There is a chance Denver's thermometer will reach 90 degrees on Saturday. If that happens, it'll add to the string of 90+° days since the summer.

“We're currently sitting at 64 days this summer for 90-plus degree days," said Greg Heavener, warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS. "If we set (90 degrees) today or even on Saturday, 65 or 66 days this calendar year, that puts us I think, second or third most 90-degree days in the metro's history.”

