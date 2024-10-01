October weather in Colorado with Danielle Grant: Full Denver7+ special

October can still bring the heat in Colorado, but also significant snowfall in – and there is still amazing fall color in the mountains and foothills.

Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant takes a deep dive into what you can expect from the weather this month.

In this episode:

Danielle has the October averages, seasonal weather patterns and this year's longterm forecast

October weather history, including a famous Denver Broncos blizzard game 40 years ago

An updated leaf peeping forecast

Denver7 Mike Nelson and CPR's Ryan Warner discuss the second hottest summer on record in Denver and the outlook for a La Niña winter – and what it means for Colorado's ski resorts – in their latest "climate conversation."

Watch the full special in the video player below: