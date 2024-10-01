October weather in Colorado with Danielle Grant: Full Denver7+ special

October can still bring the heat in Colorado, but also significant snowfall in – and there is still amazing fall color in the mountains and foothills.
Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant takes a deep dive into what you can expect from the weather this month.
In this episode:
- Danielle has the October averages, seasonal weather patterns and this year's longterm forecast
- October weather history, including a famous Denver Broncos blizzard game 40 years ago
- An updated leaf peeping forecast
- Denver7 Mike Nelson and CPR's Ryan Warner discuss the second hottest summer on record in Denver and the outlook for a La Niña winter – and what it means for Colorado's ski resorts – in their latest "climate conversation."
