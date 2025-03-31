Denver 10-day forecast: Cold snap, rain-snow mix, heavy snow in the mountains

DENVER – Whichever version of false spring you call it, Denver’s 10-day weather forecast shows a rollercoaster of temperatures, heavy snow in Colorado’s high country and a departure from the recent days of above-average temps across the metro.

“We’re in a break in between systems up in the high country, relatively mild with a mix of sun and clouds but the mountains are bracing for more significant snowfall set to roll in Tuesday morning but it’s dry conditions if you need to travel anywhere right now,” said Denver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle.

A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect for Colorado’s northern and central mountain communities starting at 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, some areas could see up to a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult due to snow and blowing snow. Very strong winds could cause poor visibility on area highways,” wrote NWS forecasters.

“Many places under the winter weather advisory could see more significant snow pile up with gusty winds and areas of blowing snow could bring treacherous driving conditions expected at times for Tuesday,” added LaSalle.Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said the Denver metro should mostly see rain with a few flurries possible here and there starting Tuesday afternoon.

“I’d say the Palmer Divide, that’s one of the spots you could on Wednesday morning be waking up to some snow on the ground,” said Hidalgo, adding it’s the high country that will feel the brunt of this first storm.

Communities in the Foothills could also see a snow-rain mix starting Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“We’re going to see totals up around a foot up above around 10,000 feet so some heavier snow up in those northern and central mountains right along I-70. Spots like the Eisenhower Tunnel, Loveland Ski Area and Berthoud Pass will probably be some of the hardest hit areas that we’re going to see,” said Hidalgo.

She said to expect rain for the Tuesday evening commute in Denver.

Wednesday afternoon, skies will clear out in the Denver metro area with a high of 48 degrees and windy conditions before another chance of snow arrives later in the day and into Thursday.

“We’ve got another round coming late Wednesday into Thursday and we’re closely watching that Friday forecast for the Rockies’ home opener. Definitely not as warm as it was looking last week with highs likely close to 50 degrees that afternoon with a chance of a little rain and snow.”

Just in time for the weekend, Saturday arrives with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s with another chance of snow in Denver.

While still several days out and much can change with the forecast, the weekend storm might be one to pay attention to.

“It should cool a little bit more, so this may be mostly snow even on the plains, or at least a better chance of snow in Denver and some impacts,” wrote NWS forecasters.

Denver7 is tracking how this snow season compares to previous years. Check Colorado snow statistics in the graphic below or in fullscreen mode by clicking this link.

