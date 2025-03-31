A mild end to March for the Denver metro area

It will be a pretty mild end to March. In fact, Monday will be the warmest and one of the driest days of the week.

We'll see some patchy fog across the Eastern Plains early on, with partly cloudy skies closer to Denver.

Temperatures will start off in the 30s, with mid 50s by lunch and low 60s by 4 p.m. It's pretty seasonal for this time of year!

The winds will pick up across Southern Colorado and that will lead to some high fire danger Monday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Monday from Pueblo to the south and east.

Tuesday will bring a more active day. A cold front will move through, bringing heavier snow to the mountains, especially around places like the Eisenhower Tunnel and over Berthoud Pass. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Monday night for around 4 to 10 inches of snow in the northern and central mountains.

We'll see scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon across the plains and the rain will likely to turn to snow in spots like the Palmer Divide and foothills.

Strong winds will be another concern on Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 mph in some areas.

Looking into the rest of the week, there’s another system that could bring snow to the eastern plains on Wednesday night into Thursday.

It looks like it's going to be a little chilly for the Rockies home opener, with highs near 50 degrees in downtown Denver that afternoon. We'll also see a slight chance of a little rain and snow.

