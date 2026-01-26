Seasonal temperatures, partly cloudy skies Tuesday in Denver

DENVER — After a frigid and snowy weekend, Colorado is finally seeing a break.
Tuesday will be dry and seasonable, with sunshine and quiet weather for most of the area.
A few light snow showers are possible in the northern mountains, but the impacts are expected to be minimal.
Warmer air builds in, bringing above-average temperatures and mostly dry conditions through Friday.
We can expect highs in the 50s and low 60s by the weekend.
A few mountain snow showers are possible late Wednesday into Thursday, but the planes remain dry.
