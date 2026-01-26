Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Seasonal temperatures, partly cloudy skies Tuesday in Denver

Look for upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday for the next few days across the Denver metro area
Cold gives way to sunshine Monday. Dry Tuesday, warming through the week with above-average temps and 50s to near 60 by the weekend.
Colorado warms up after arctic blast
DENVER — After a frigid and snowy weekend, Colorado is finally seeing a break.

Tuesday will be dry and seasonable, with sunshine and quiet weather for most of the area.

A few light snow showers are possible in the northern mountains, but the impacts are expected to be minimal.

Warmer air builds in, bringing above-average temperatures and mostly dry conditions through Friday.

We can expect highs in the 50s and low 60s by the weekend.

A few mountain snow showers are possible late Wednesday into Thursday, but the planes remain dry.

