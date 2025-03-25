We are finally seeing some calmer conditions across Colorado. The winds died down overnight and we'll see gusts near 10 to 15 mph Tuesday afternoon.

You'll find plenty of sunshine this morning and a little increase in cloud cover by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 60s by lunch, with highs near 70 degrees by 4 p.m.

Temperatures will skyrocket into above-average territory for the rest of this week. We'll see mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and highs closer to 80 degrees on Thursday, which could break the record high! The current record on Thursday is 78 degrees, last set in 1988.

Our next storm will bring some big changes with much cooler and wetter weather this weekend. Rain showers arrive in the metro late Friday night into Saturday along with a powerful cold front. It'll drop daytime highs a solid 20 degrees Friday into Saturday.

We'll see highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will likely be the wettest of the two days this weekend, with gradual clearing on Sunday.

Calmer, sunny and mild across Colorado's Eastern Plains on Tuesday

