Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Calmer, sunny and mild across Colorado's Eastern Plains on Tuesday

70s and even a few 80s for the Denver metro area this week
It will be a beautiful Tuesday, with calmer winds and high temperatures near 70 degrees. It will be even warmer from Wednesday through Friday.
3-25-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

We are finally seeing some calmer conditions across Colorado. The winds died down overnight and we'll see gusts near 10 to 15 mph Tuesday afternoon.

LISA AM WX.jpg
Design by Landon Haaf

You'll find plenty of sunshine this morning and a little increase in cloud cover by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 60s by lunch, with highs near 70 degrees by 4 p.m.

Temperatures will skyrocket into above-average territory for the rest of this week. We'll see mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and highs closer to 80 degrees on Thursday, which could break the record high! The current record on Thursday is 78 degrees, last set in 1988.

Our next storm will bring some big changes with much cooler and wetter weather this weekend. Rain showers arrive in the metro late Friday night into Saturday along with a powerful cold front. It'll drop daytime highs a solid 20 degrees Friday into Saturday.

We'll see highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will likely be the wettest of the two days this weekend, with gradual clearing on Sunday.

Calmer, sunny and mild across Colorado's Eastern Plains on Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team