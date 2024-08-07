Big weather change in Denver: High temps not seen in metro since May

DENVER — High temperatures not seen in weeks await Denver’s 7-day forecast as a front brings a cooler and wet weather pattern to Colorado starting Thursday through the weekend.

After a high of 94 degrees in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday’s afternoon high temp will struggle to reach 70°.

“It’s been a couple of weeks of 90s and triple-digits and we’re finally going to feel a cool down tomorrow with temperatures in the 60s to only around 70 degrees,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “We’re definitely seeing a pattern change as we go through Denver’s 7-day forecast.”

The last time Denver’s afternoon high temperature was 70 degrees was back on May 24, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Colorado high temps on Thursday

Boulder: 65°

Castle Rock: 68°

Estes Park: 66°

Greeley: 67°

Golden: 72°

Fort Collins: 67°

Fort Morgan: 72°

Highlands Ranch: 70°

Limon: 71°

NWS Boulder

Ahead of the pattern change, which will bring thunderstorm chances over the next few days, scattered storms are possible in Denver on Wednesday.

“We will be into the 90s with a few scattered thunderstorms showing up this afternoon for the Front Range and plains,” added Donaldson.

Denver weather through the weekend

The high temperature in Denver on Friday will remain below average, only warming to around 75 degrees with afternoon storms likely. Temps begin a slow rebound starting this weekend, but remaining cooler than what we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.

Saturday in Denver will see 80 degrees and afternoon storms with more scattered storms remaining for Sunday with a high of 85 degrees before 90s return on Monday.

While the cooler temps will be much-welcomed news for firefighters battling Colorado’s wildfires, expect smoke from out-of-state fires to impact air quality.

“We are still under an air quality warning and we do have more smoke headed our way into the next couple of days unfortunately,” said Donaldson. “Smoke coming in from out of the state starting tomorrow morning - pushing into the Front Range and eastern plains. It looks like we’ll have a few more air quality alerts in our near future.”

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.