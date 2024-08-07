Who is ready for a cooldown? It'll be a sunny start to your Wednesday with one more day of 90-degree heat before a strong cold front rolls through and drops our afternoon highs a good 20 to 25 degrees!

Temperatures will then drop into the 80s for the Wednesday evening commute as scattered storms and showers develop. There will be a slight chance of severe storms across the northeastern plains where we could see larger hail, wind gusts over 60 mph and pockets of heavy rain.

Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on Wednesday evening, winding down by 10 p.m. Look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-60s overnight.

That powerful cold front drops daytime highs into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

More scattered storms and steady rain rounds out the week.

Strong cold front will hit Colorado within the next 24 hours

