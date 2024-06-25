Watch Now
Another day of extreme heat across the Denver metro area

Heat Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday
It will be another extremely hot day, with temperatures in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees across the Eastern Plains. Very few isolated storms are expected.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jun 25, 2024

DENVER — It's going to be another hot day across Colorado, with temperatures that are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal in Denver.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for much of the Denver metro area. Drink plenty of water, stay in the shade and don't forget the sunscreen if you're in the sunshine!

Typically in late-June, highs are in the upper-80s in Denver. Above-average temperatures are expected each day this week, but it will get a little cooler starting Wednesday.

A few gusty, late-day storms and showers will be possible, but the risk of severe weather is low Tuesday.

It will be a touch cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s around the urban corridor. We'll also see a better chance of storms on Wednesday afternoon, with a slight risk of severe weather over the northeastern plains.

It'll continue cooling off a couple of degrees at a time! Temperatures will dip into the low 90s on Thursday and Friday, with a better chance of afternoon storms. Look for low- to mid-80s on Saturday!

