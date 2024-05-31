Watch Now
Another chance of severe storms Friday in Denver, northeastern Colorado

The risk of severe storms returns again Friday in the Denver area with the main threat lingering east of the metro area where large hail and damaging winds are a concern
Denver weather: Risk of severe weather across eastern Colorado Friday
Posted at 6:15 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 08:15:46-04

DENVER — The risk of severe storms returns again Friday in the Denver area with the main threat lingering east of the metro area where large hail and damaging winds are a concern.

Communities from Greeley down to Castle Rock and Colorado Springs are under a marginal risk of a severe storm on Friday between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Large area of northeastern eastern Colorado from Sterling, Fort Morgan to Akron, Limon and Burlington will be under a slight risk of severe weather.

“Right in the same spot as we saw yesterday,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “We could see large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.”

Skies will start out sunny with dry conditions during the first half of the day in the Denver metro with highs reaching the low to mid 70s.

The weekend forecast for Denver will bring another chance of severe storms again on Saturday with a high temperature of 75 degrees before mostly sunny skies and drier conditions settle in for Sunday.

Expect a mostly sunny and warm day on Sunday with a high of 90 degrees.

