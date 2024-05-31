Watch Now
More storms and showers expected across Colorado's eastern plains today

Large hail hits parts of the Denver metro area
Posted at 6:07 AM, May 31, 2024
It's been a very active week across parts of Colorado and we're in for another round of storms this afternoon and evening.

We're waking up to more cloud cover this morning and temperatures will be a little cooler as cold front roll through the region. We'll see highs in the low to mid-70s in Denver. A few storms will be possible in the afternoon with some severe cells mainly east of I-25.

Saturday will be warmer, but there will be another chance of storms in the afternoon and a risk of severe weather.

Sunday will be warmer and drier with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on the plains! The warming trend sticks around into the first week of June.

