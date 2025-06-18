Watch Now
High temperatures in Denver Wednesday around seasonal norm for mid-June

Cooler temperatures and scattered storms make a comeback early next week
It will be a quiet, sunny and warm day across Colorado. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 80s in Denver and that's right around our seasonal norm for mid-June.
DENVER — Skies have cleared and we are in for a beautiful mid-June day! You'll see lots of sunshine for the morning commute, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s early on.

Wednesday will be a perfect mid-June day. We'll see lots of sunshine and highs and low to mid 80s along the Front Range and northeastern plains. The mountains will get some more sunshine and 70s.

So we're saying so long to the storms, but hello to some intense summertime heat! A strong ridge of high pressure is moving into the region and will help to amplify our temperatures through the weekend.

Temperatures soar into the 90s Thursday and then close to 100 degrees by Friday. Summer officially starts on Friday and our first weekend of the season will sure feel like it. We'll see highs near 100 again on Saturday and then low to mid 90s on Sunday.

100-degree heat possible in Denver this week: What to expect and when

Landon Haaf

The winds will pick up on Sunday and that could lead to some higher fire danger.

Cooler temperatures and scattered storms make a comeback early next week. Stay with Denver7 for the latest weather updates.

