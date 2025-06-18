100-degree heat possible in Denver this week: What to expect and when

DENVER — Near-record or record temperatures are possible in the Denver area later this week as highs are expected to soar to 100 degrees or higher.

Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant was calling for triple-digit heat on Friday and Saturday, with a high temperature of 101 on Friday – the first day of summer – and 100 on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, multiple weather models were agreeing that temps could reach the century mark for the first time in 2025. The NWS did say the guidance had “trended down” since earlier in the week, but temps upwards of 97 degrees were in store Thursday through Saturday, with Friday being the warmest day during the heat wave.



Denver7 meteorologist has the in-depth, 7-day forecast in the video player below:

The hot stretch comes after an eventful mid-June in Denver. We saw above-average highs for a week straight from June 10-16 with seasonal afternoon storms during that span. On Tuesday, some in northern Colorado woke up to an uncharacteristic early-morning hail storm that dumped stones up to 2.75 inches in some spots.

Along with the heat will come drier air, low humidity and a chance for breezy winds, creating the potential for “elevated to critical” fire weather conditions – though the NWS was optimistic that fire danger would be limited by grasses and trees still being green across the area.

Triple-digit heat would indeed mark a new daily record for any of the days in question. As coincidence would have it, Denver has never hit 100 degrees between June 19-21, with the daily record those days sitting at 98, 99 and 99 degrees, respectively.

The average daily high for Denver on June 19-21 is 85 degrees, according to NWS data. Denver’s daily record high is at or above 100 for 15 of the 30 days in June.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.