It's another chilly but clear start to the day. We'll see 20s for the early morning commute, with plenty of sunshine across the state. It was a chilly start the week, but we are in for a big warm up over the next few days.

Warmer air moves in as high pressure builds over Colorado. We'll see high temperatures in the low 50s Tuesday afternoon and that's about 10 degrees above normal. It gets even warmer on New Year's Eve. We'll see highs near 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and then drop into the upper 30s by midnight. It will be dry, with increasing clouds across the plains. We will start to see some rain and snow hit the western slope by early Thursday morning.

This snow will spread east over the high country on Thursday and we may see a few winter weather alerts on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will remain extremely mild for the start of 2026 across the Denver metro area. We'll see highs near 60 degrees on from Wednesday through the coming weekend!

A mild and dry end to 2025 for Denver

