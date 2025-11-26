Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
Denver7 News
Local
State
National News
World
Politics
Business
Environment
Education
Coronavirus
Crime
Marijuana
Wildfire
Culture
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Positive News
News Team
Denver7 | Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Planner & Maps
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Weather News
Garden
Environment
Denver7 Traffic
Traffic Map
Traffic News
Driving You Crazy
Denver7 | On Two Wheels
Denver7 Sports
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
College Sports
Women’s Sports
Denver7 Good Sports
BOLDERBoulder 2025
Super Bowl
World Cup
Olympics
Denver7 Investigates
Denver7 Gives
Digital Originals
Denver7 | On Two Wheels
Denver7 Dogs
Discover Colorado
The Follow Up
Denver7 360 | In-Depth Video
Community
Denver7 Gives
Denver7 Everyday Hero
Denver7 | Your Voice
Positive News
Wish Wednesday
If You Give a Child a Book
BOLDERBoulder 2025
Holiday Helpings
Toy Drive
Real Talk with Micah Smith
About Denver7
Contact Us
News Team
Denver7 Apps
RSS Feeds
Advertise
Jobs at Denver7
Support
Free Denver7+ streaming app
TV listings
Contact Us
The Spot - Denver 3
Mile High Living
Contests
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Denver7News
thedenverchannel
DenverChannel
Stream Denver7
Denver7 News
Denver7 Investigates
Denver7 Gives
Digital Originals
Community
Contests
Contact Us
More +
Quick Links +
Stream Denver7
Denver7 News
Denver7 Investigates
Denver7 Gives
Digital Originals
Community
Contests
Contact Us
Chris Tomer
Meteorologist
Community
Volunteer with Denver7 anchors at Mile High United Way