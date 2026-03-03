DENVER — A storm is rolling through Colorado Tuesday morning, and it's going to be quite a bit cooler than what we saw Monday! We hit a high of 70 degrees on Monday, but will likely not even make the 50 degree mark Tuesday afternoon.

Snow is already falling in the mountains and we had a wave of rain showers roll over the Eastern Plains Tuesday morning, leaving us with some wet roads for the morning commute. The snow will linger throughout the day in the high country, with some moderate to heavy accumulation on high mountain passes. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., with around 6 to 14 inches of snow possible above 10,000 feet.

The rain could briefly switch over to snow along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills, so you may see some slushy conditions Tuesday night! Skies will quickly clear out on Wednesday and we'll see sunshine statewide. Another ridge of high pressure builds back into the state and temperatures will jump back into the 60s. The Denver metro will be close to 70 degrees again on Thursday!

Late Thursday night, a more powerful winter storm will swing into Colorado ushering in heavy mountain snow and a bit of a rain/snow mix to the Interstate 25 corridor and plains. It's still a few days out, but snowfall amounts currently look minimal in the Denver metro. Stay tuned as the system gets closer!

Warmer, drier and sunnier weather returns for the weekend.

A 20-degree drop in temperatures across the Denver metro area

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.