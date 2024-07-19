Denver weather this weekend: Nice cooldown, a few storms expected

DENVER — A nice cooldown is in store for the metro and across Colorado this weekend with afternoon high temps well below average, dropping into the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ll have some cloud cover, some rain and not necessarily the severe storms we see this time of year,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “We have storms expected each day this weekend and it’ll be much cooler with highs only around 80 degrees on Sunday for our afternoon high”

Ahead of this weekend’s cooler temperatures, scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible in the Denver metro area on Friday with a risk of severe storms along the northeast plains.

Denver7 Saturday will see below average temps in Denver with even cooler weather expected on Sunday.

Large hail is possible between 3 and 7 p.m. in the far northeastern part of the state before the severe weather threat pushes through leaving behind a beautiful start to Saturday.

At 12:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Phillips County for a storm near Holyoke that could drop up to quarter size hail.

“We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 60s and we’re expecting a high of only 85 degrees on Saturday in Denver with scattered afternoon storms,” added Donaldson.

Denver7 While Denver will see rain, scattered storms on Friday — the severe weather threat remains across the far northeastern plains in Colorado.

The cold front pushes through dropping temps further on Sunday with highs remaining in the 80s through at least Wednesday of next week.

Increased cloud cover, particularly in the mornings, should help keep temps mild. A few isolated areas could see brief, heavier rain this weekend but the severe weather threat will remain low, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

After Friday’s high temp of near 90 degrees, Saturday in Denver will warm to 85 degrees, then 80 degrees on Sunday. Monday’s temperature in Denver will remain at around 82 degrees for an afternoon high.

Denver7 Temps in Denver will remain below average for a couple of day with 80s extending through the middle of next week.

