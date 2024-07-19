One more warm day in Denver before a nice weekend cooldown

DENVER — We’re in for one more warm day before a nice weekend cooldown.

We’ll see mid-80s by lunch Friday and high temperatures close to 90 degrees by early afternoon. A few more storms and showers are possible Friday, and that will help to cool things down by the evening commute.

A few of those storms could turn severe east of Interstate 25. The biggest threats will be for quarter-sized hail and 60+ mph wind gusts.

We'll see a chance of afternoon storms every day through the weekend. It will also be a bit below average, with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and upper-70s to low-80s on Sunday. Enjoy this nice break from the heat. These weekend temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for mid-July!

Warmer, drier weather is back by the middle of next week. We’ll be back in the 90s by Wednesday.

