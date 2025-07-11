Denver weather: Strong afternoon storms could drop hail, wind gusts up to 65 mph

DENVER – The afternoon storm threat returns to the Denver metro on Friday with the possibility of a few cells producing wind gusts up to 65 mph, quarter sized-hail and localized areas of heavy rain.

“The risk of severe weather covers all of eastern Colorado and the Northern Front Range Mountains where a few of these storms could become severe and we could get pockets of heavier rain, hail and some gustier winds,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “Timing-wise, right around 2 to 3 o’clock we’ll start to see some of those storms develop first in the mountains and then roll east over the plains.”

Hidalgo said to expect some dry roads for the evening commute before those storms continue overnight over the far plains.

"There is going to be a light show out across the eastern plains overnight tonight with some areas of heavier rain along I-70,” added Hidalgo.

NWS Boulder

While the risk of a tornado is low, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said strong wind gusts and localized flooding are possible with stronger storms.

As of 10:30 a.m., the NWS had not issued any severe weather watches, but Denver7 will update this story if and when that happens.

“Stronger storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain and flooding, as well as strong outflow winds and small hail. The greatest threat for heavy rain and flooding will be focused east of the foothills and north of I-70,” said NWS forecasters in their briefing.

Denver7 meteorologists issued a Denver7 Weather Action Day for the possibility of strong wind gusts and heavy rain and we will publish a weather blog tracking the latest severe weather alerts later this afternoon.

Denver7

The NWS said strong storms could pose a risk to anyone out on Colorado’s water areas. “Stay safe on open water today. Sudden and strong gusty outflow winds can be expected from any showers and storms that develop today. Be alert for building clouds and move off the water before they approach. Always wear a life jacket,” said the NWS.

As for the Denver metro, storms should push out this evening with a break in the morning before another chance of storms return Saturday.

“Most of what we see tomorrow will be over the Southern Front Range with drier conditions north of Denver closer to Fort Collins and Greeley,” said Hidalgo.

Afternoon high temps in Denver will remain in the 80s both Friday and Saturday before soaring back into the 90s on Sunday.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.