DENVER — It's a gorgeous, quiet and much cooler start to the day. We'll see mostly sunny skies early on, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the morning commute.

A weak cold front will usher in some comfortable temperatures for the next two days. It will be mostly sunny through early afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the northeastern plains and 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

More storms and showers will develop Friday afternoon, first in the mountains and then roll east over the plains. The Interstate 25 corridor to the plains are under a marginal threat of severe storms. They'll fire up around 3 p.m. and continue through the evening hours. A few cells could produce 65+ mph damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail. We could also see some pockets of heavy rain.

Look for partly cloudy skies and a few afternoon storms to the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday with low to mid 90s Sunday and Monday. It'll be dry for a couple days before another cold front pushes into the state next Tuesday. It'll usher in cooler temperatures and another round of storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cool and wet end to the week for Denver

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.