Denver weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect

Posted: 2:42 PM, Jun 07, 2024
Updated: 2024-06-07 16:58:35-04
Hot weather will continue today, but clouds will increase this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.
DENVER — Scattered showers and storms are expected across the Front Range Friday afternoon. A few storms could produce winds up to 45 mph as temperatures continued to soar above normal.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Friday, June 7

2:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS in Boulder has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Douglas, western Arapahoe, southwestern Denver and northeastern Jefferson Counties until 3:15 p.m.
The NWS said the storm, 20 miles southwest of Denver, is moving east at 30 mph and could contain wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail.

