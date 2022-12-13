Denver snow timeline: What to expect on Tuesday

DENVER — How much snow can you expect in Denver on Tuesday as a major winter storm rolls through the state?

Snow will intensify Monday evening impacting the I-25 corridor through metro Denver through the overnight hours and you can expect very strong winds from the north.

SNOW TIMELINE

The latest forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow by the time it’s all said and done. The Denver metro area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 9 p.m. Monday lasting through at least 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Communities in the advisory include Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock and Greeley. Snow will develop overnight and could be heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The commute to work Tuesday could be dicey in Denver with potentially slick and hazardous road conditions.

The biggest weather impacts should be in the mountains and on the plains north and east of Denver. Blizzard conditions are possible east of Denver and toward Akron, Sterling and Fort Morgan, according to the NWS.

Heavy snow up to 10 inches and gusty winds could combine with very low visibility hampering travel in these area Tuesday morning and throughout the day. The blizzard will also impact eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska.

NWS Boulder

The NWS is recommending drivers to avoid traveling east and northeast of Denver until after the storm passes.

Here is a roundup of the other winter weather advisories currently affecting Colorado:

Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock, and Greeley. The worst conditions will be east of Interstate 25 and also north of Fort Collins: 9 p.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Hugo, Limon, Agate and Matheson: Begins midnight Monday, ends midnight Tuesday

West Elk and Sawatch mountains: 11 a.m. Monday, ends at 11 p.m. Tuesday

Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys: 11 a.m. Monday, ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Elkhead and Park Mountains: 11 a.m. Monday, ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Northwest San Juan Mountains: Ends at 11 p.m. Monday

Flat Tops: Ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Debeque to Silt Corridor and Central Colorado River Basin: Ends at 5 a.m. Tuesday

Upper Yampa River Basin: 11 a.m. Monday, ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Central Yampa River Basin: 11 a.m. Monday, ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday

La Garita Mountains above 10,000 feet: Ends at 11 p.m. Monday

Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11,000 feet: 11 a.m. Monday, ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday

Lake County below 11,000 feet and western Chaffee County between 9,000 and 11,000 feet: 11 a.m. Monday, ends 5 p.m. Tuesday

Check the latest winter weather alerts/advisories from the National Weather Service.

Denver7

WEATHER LINKS

Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.