One more mild day before blizzard conditions expected across parts of Colorado

DENVER — We will see one more day of mild weather before our next storm hits the Denver metro area.

This powerful winter storm system will move into Colorado from the west today. Expect increasing clouds and winds across the plains and snow is now developing in the mountains west of the Continental Divide.

Snow — heavy at times — will impact the mountains Monday night through early Wednesday. Denver and the eastern plains will see much colder temperatures, high winds and snow likely for the Tuesday morning commute.

What to expect with our next snowstorm

As of now, snow accumulations in the mountains will reach between 8 to 16 inches, 1 to 4 inches for the Denver area, and 4 to 10 inches over the northeast quarter of the state. Blizzard conditions will develop on Tuesday over northeastern Colorado with road closures likely along I-76 and vicinity northeast of the Denver area. The blizzard will also impact eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska.

Although Denver will miss the heaviest of the snowfall, roads will be snow-covered and slippery Tuesday. Travel in the mountains will be difficult as well.

Cold weather will settle into the state for most of the week. Highs will stay in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday and a surge of even colder air will arrive Friday with some light snow expected.

The weather will stay cold through next weekend, with periods of light snow, especially in the mountains.

