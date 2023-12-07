Denver snow forecast: Totals between 2 and 4 inches for the metro by Saturday

DENVER — Colorado’s next snowfall arrives over the next 24 hours with the Denver metro area expected to see between 2 to 4 inches of accumulation by the time the storm passes through halfway into the weekend.

The snow comes as Denver has seen a couple of days of sunshine and warmer-than-average high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

“Snow will start to develop into the mountains later today and then overnight it will pick up a bit more in intensity,” said Lisa Hidalgo, Denver7 morning meteorologist. “We’re going to see dry conditions, maybe a few flurries early Friday morning but I don’t think it’s going to be enough to mess with the Friday morning drive.”

Snow is expected to fall through the midday hours on Friday, lingering through the afternoon.

“Totals don’t look super impressive for us here in town, but about 2 to 4 inches through it looks like at least Friday night through early Saturday morning,” said Hidalgo.”We could see a little bit more there along the Palmer Divide, this will be by Saturday midday.”

Colorado’s foothills could see snowfall totals ranging between 4 to 7 inches.

Motorists should expect some icy spots on area roadways, especially later on in the day on Friday and Hidalgo added “it’s going to be a little bit heavier along spots like Highway 285 and closer to Evergreen Parkway.”

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, only light to moderate accumulations should be expected with the heaviest periods of snow happening Friday evening in the southern Foothills, Palmer Divide, and Park Range areas.

There could be minor impacts leading to some hazardous travel conditions, the NWS said.

Awinter weather advisory will go into effect overnight into Friday morning extending through 5 a.m. Saturday for Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Mountains of Summit County, Mosquito Range, and Indian Peaks. Areas under the advisory could see 3 to 9 inches of snow accumulation triggering slick and hazardous conditions.

Check all the latest Colorado winter weather alerts.

Ahead of the winter weather, high winds are a concern, particularly for elevations above 9,000 feet in Rocky Mountain Park and Southern foothills with gusts between 65 to 80 mph possible on Thursday.

A high wind warning remained in effect until 5 p.m.

According to the NWS' experimental snowfall by location tool, amounts vary widely across Colorado. The tool estimated the following expected snowfall totals:

Arvada: 4"

Brighton: 2"

Chair Mountain: 12"

Centennial: 5"

DIA: 2"

Downtown Denver: 3"

Eisenhower Tunnels: 6"

Golden: 5"

Lakewood: 5"

Littleton: 5"

Monument: 7"

Parker: 6"

Parker Range: 12"

The NWS stressed the 'snowfall totals by location' tool is experimental and it asks the public to leave feedback.

Skies clear out late Saturday and sunshine returns for Sunday, but the afternoon high temp by the end of the weekend will only reach the mid-40s.

