We'll see one more dry and mild day before our next storm rolls in. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s in Denver, with 30s and 40s in the mountains

A High Wind Warning is now in effect on for our Front Range mountains and foothills. Wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, making for difficult travel especially for high profile vehicles.

Our next storm will hit Colorado Thursday night into Friday as a cold front pushes in. Expect much colder temperatures and more heavy snow for the mountains.

Denver and the Front Range should see at least a few inches of snow Friday into Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the 30s for highs, and teens for lows.

Windy in the foothills Thursday ahead of Colorado's next snow storm

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.