Denver reaches 100 degrees for the first time this year, National Weather Service in Boulder says

If it feels like your eye sockets are a bit toasty, you’re not alone
If you were out and about this afternoon and felt your eye sockets getting a bit toasty, you were not alone. That's because Denver reached its first 100-degree day of the year Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 25, 2024

DENVER — If you were out and about this afternoon and felt your eye sockets getting a bit toasty as you took in the (un)pleasant odor of hot asphalt, you were not alone.

Denver officially reached its first 100-degree day for 2024 Tuesday afternoon, according to National Weather Service officials in Boulder.

It's the first time it’s been this hot since Aug. 5, 2022, weather service officials said in a social media post.

You read that right: It never got this hot last year. The kicker? We’re just five days into summer. Yikes!

Temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, according Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant, which makes today feel “oppressing” – so said my boss, Stephanie Butzer, who personally can confirm that "it feels like an inferno outside."

Typically in late-June, highs are in the upper-80s in Denver but that’s definitely not the case today in Denver, where a heat advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. for much of the Denver metro area.

So drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

The good news? It will get a little cooler starting Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s around the Urban Corridor, Grant said.

