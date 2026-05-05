Denver area faces hazardous Wednesday morning commute as heavy, wet snow moves in overnight

DENVER — A strong, late-season snowstorm is heading toward northern Colorado and the Front Range Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, making for a hazardous morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from midnight Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday.

How much are we getting?

The NWS forecasts 5-8 inches of snow for the Interstate 25 corridor, while areas closer to the foothills could receive up to 9 inches.

For the Eastern Plains, forecasters expect 2-6 inches of snow, a lower total than in the Front Range.

The Northern Mountains and foothills could receive as much as 2 feet of snow, with Estes Park and surrounding areas seeing early accumulation Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Southern Mountains are forecasted to get 6-14 inches.

NWS

When will it get here?

The NWS says its models are struggling to get the timing of that rain-to-snow transition right, but they expect it to occur sometime Tuesday evening.

Snow accumulation is expected to continue into Wednesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Forecasters expect that from Tuesday at midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday will see the brunt of this storm in the Denver metro area.

NWS

What are the biggest concerns?

That midnight-to-9 a.m. stretch of snowfall should have the biggest impact, according to the NWS.

Wet, heavy snowfall poses the greatest risk for broken branches and tree damage, especially in areas with the largest accumulations, which can cause scattered power outages.

Hazardous conditions, especially for the morning commute in the Denver metro area, are expected due to heavy snowfall. The Colorado Department of Transportation is prepared for these impacts.

CDOT said there will be about 100 plows throughout the storm, focusing on clearing interstates and major roadways first before secondary roads.

Tuesday evening forecast

When will it skidaddle out of here?

Snow accumulation should end north to south by midday Wednesday, with drier weather moving in Wednesday night into Thursday.

Denver will see a high of 39 degrees with a low dropping below freezing on Wednesday. A freeze warning is likely on Wednesday night.

Thursday, we may see a shower or two, but mild springlike conditions will return.

NWS

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