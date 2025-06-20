Colorado's eastern plains to see triple-digit temps this weekend. How fire crews are preparing

STERLING, Colo. — Brace yourself, Colorado. Triple-digit temperatures are forecasted to kick off summer.

The National Weather Service said Denver will top out at 100 degrees midday Friday, while areas on the Eastern Plains will be even hotter. A heat advisory goes into effect Friday at 11 a.m., bringing high fire danger with it.

“This year, we’re lucky. We just had a few days of really nice, wet weather,” said Sterling Fire Chief Lavon Ritter. “Green is just a color, so it’ll still burn, but it won’t burn as fast as it would have if this had happened, say last year, when it was very dry.”

🌡️Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend bringing multiple days of HOT conditions to the forecast area. A Heat Advisory has been issued for our lower elevations from 11 AM Friday to 6 PM Sat, with the hottest temps expected between 11 AM to 6 PM each day. pic.twitter.com/0n6obk2GQM — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 19, 2025

The upcoming Fourth of July weekend typically marks the start of an increase in fire calls.

“Things start drying out. People start using some fireworks, and we’ll start seeing an uptick in grass fires,” Ritter told Denver7.

The Sterling Fire Department routinely communicates with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control to keep tabs on fuel and moisture conditions in the area.

The department’s brush attack trucks are ready to go for this weekend. They’re specially designed to fight fast-moving brush fires that are more likely to spark up during heat waves.

“We have a cage in the back [of the truck] that we have somebody man a hose and attack the fire directly, and that gives us the ability to be a lot quicker and be mobile to catch the fires,” the fire chief explained.

Meanwhile, medical professionals and first responders are prepared to respond to an increase in medical calls, especially for heatstroke.

“It can be pretty quick," said AdventHealth Avista critical nurse practitioner Ann Marie Albright. "That’s where the first signs are pretty vague, right? It just says, ‘Hey, I feel like I’m getting a little bit tired. I feel like I have a bit of a headache, a bit light-headed,”

Albright said it’s important to seek care once you notice those signs.

"Pay attention if you’re noticing heat exhaustion. If you can’t replace your fluids by drinking some fluids, you might need to seek emergency care because you might need to get IV fluids,” she said.

Hot! Hot! Hot! Fri-Sun, hottest day on Fri with heat advisories in place for portions of the I-25 corridor and sern plains. Check on friends and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning, limit time outdoors, and never leave children or pets alone in cars! #cowx pic.twitter.com/rlB9MgpOgF — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 19, 2025

The fire department is also prepared to keep its crews safe.

“We’re very diligent about making sure everybody stays hydrated, keeping water and electrolytes on board,” Ritter said.

As the temperatures rise, it’s a good reminder to remember the importance of community.

“Kids can get dehydrated very quickly, so make sure you’re keeping your kids safe and keep them well hydrated through this whole thing,” said Ritter. “This will be a good time to go and check on your elderly neighbors, make sure they’re doing good.”