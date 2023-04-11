Colorado will see increased fire danger Wednesday. What to expect

Weather conditions on Wednesday in portions of Colorado will be favorable for an increased danger of outdoor fires.

A fire weather watch will go into effect at Noon through 7 p.m. Wednesday for portions of the southern foothills, Palmer divide and east-central plains, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

Denver is not yet included in the watch area, but warm and dry conditions will remain Wednesday in the metro.

Low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 35 mph could lead to critical fire weather conditions and outdoor burning should be avoided, the NWS said.

Ahead of the fire weather watch on Wednesday, a red flag warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for Colorado’s far eastern counties stretching into Kansas. Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures could contribute to fire growth and spread.

The National Weather Service forecasted Denver should expect new record high temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday. A possible high temp of 83 degrees on Tuesday would beat the previous record of 80 degrees set back in 1982.

NWS Boulder

On Wednesday, a forecasted high temperature of 84 degrees would surpass the record high of 79 degrees set in 2018.

On Thursday, strong winds remain in place across the plains with moisture moving in that will begin to drop temperatures, but the afternoon high should still be nearly 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service detailed discussion.

Expect a drop in temperatures to end the week as a cold front sweeps through Thursday evening.

Friday’s weather will see a big change from the warm, drier conditions to start the week. Expect a nearly 30 degree drop in the high temperature on Friday which is expected to be around 53 degrees.

Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said light showers and a rain-snow mix are possible in the metro Friday, particularly during the morning commute, before skies clear by Saturday.

In the mountains, several inches of snow are expected Thursday night into Friday with temps dropping into the 30s to low 40s.

April is a mixed-bag in the weather department. It is the start of thunderstorm season for the Denver metro as we transition from winter to spring. The Denver7 digital team broke down what to expect in a typical April in Colorado including a deep dive into what to expect during tornado season.